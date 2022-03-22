Athletes fired up ahead of Cape Town leg of ASA Athletics Grand Prix

With a cracker in the making at Greenpoint Athletics Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday, March 23, star athletes take us through what we can expect in the second leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series, a world athletics continental tour challenge.

Antonio Alkana: men’s 110m hurdles (13.78) – winner

“The next Grand Prix is in my hometown in Cape Town and I hope to do something spectacular in front of my family. I hope there will be no wind. I had been struggling with a shoulder niggle ahead of the first leg, so it’s been difficult at the gym. But despite all that, training has been going on fairly well. I woke up at 3 am to fly to Mangaung from Cape Town and did not have the time to get a nap when I got there. I ran the race with closed eyes and am tired. I am happy with the win, but not with my time. I was hoping to run a 13.05.”

Zeney van der Walt: women’s 400m (51.90) – winner

“It is always great to run against Wenda Nel. She is my idol. Whenever I run against her, it is fun and exciting. She is humble, and I look up to her for how she competes, celebrates, and encourages others. I am ready to take the baton from her and push this event. I have an exciting journey ahead and have already qualified for the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and the World Championships. I am excited about the Grand Prix and will try to compete at all of them. I run my personal best in Mangaung.”

Wenda Nel: women’s 400m (53.48) – 4th position

“I am grateful for the opportunity to race and take every race as a gift. I am retiring at the end of the season. I want to embrace every moment and opportunity to race. I knew Zeney would be the best thing when I saw her running for the first time. She is embracing her gift, and she will go places. She can handle challenges, and I have huge respect for her. I think she will break the SA record.”

Sibusiso Matsenjwa (Eswatini): men’s 100m (10.50) – winner

“I was hoping for a faster time, but I have to take the win. I hope to keep on improving and win these races. I will continue to run the Grand Prix series and my next appearance will be in the 220m. I’ve been training in Tshwane with Akani Simbine and I learn a lot from him. I want to break my personal best of 10.22 in the 100m this year. I am on the right track and focus on my speed.”

Isaacs Gardeo: men’s 400m (46.62) – second place

“I am looking forward to the Cape Town leg running in front of my family to cheer me on. They will come in their numbers to support me. In Mangaung, I tried to go hard and focused on my execution. I didn’t worry about the time because it was my first race. I am happy I’ve got one out of the way. I look up to Wayde van Niekerk and hope to do something big in this event.”

Christine Mboma (Namibia): women’s 100m (11.15) – winner

“My start was not good, but it was a great race, and I am happy with my day. I am going to the USA this week to train with the best athletes at my event. And I will do my best to win a gold medal for my country at the World Championships. It’s a great thing for a continental tour to come to Africa, it reduces the amount of traveling to Europe.”

Jabulani Ncamani: men’s 800m (1:46:32) – winner

“It was a tactical race and difficult for me [Mangaung leg]. I had to find space and pass on the side, and it took a couple of seconds. It was my third 800m race this year. And I am happy with the progress. There is a lot that will happen this year and my goal is to run 1:44 and represent my country at the world championships in Oregon in the USA in July. I don’t want to go to the USA to make up the numbers, but want to go there and fight.”

Marione Fourie: 110m hurdles (13:10) – winner

“I am happy with the win, but a little bit of effort to improve my time. I lacked a little bit of technic, rhythm, and speed. I need to plan well and prepare for the ASA Senior Championships, so I do not want to peak before the national championships. I want to run a sub-13.”

Beatrice Masilingi (Namibia): women’s 100m (11.24) – second place

“It’s much easier to come and race in a neighbouring country like South Africa. You don’t have to travel for too long to compete, and I am happy with my time and progress. There is good competition here in SA. The set-up, facilities, and competition are much better than in Namibia. I am always with Mboma like Tom and Jerry.”

Reabetswe Moloi: women 100m (11.65) – sixth position

“The Grand Prix is the beginning of good things to come for South African athletics and we have the opportunity to race against the best. I am not happy with the time in Mangaung and disappointed with my execution. I will work on it in training but it was my first race of the year. The plan is to run more races before the national championships. I plan to run a sub-11 and believe that I can finally do it this year.”

Race Details:

Date: Wednesday 23 March 2022 Venue: Green Point Stadium, Cape Town Start Times : Pre-programme 4pm-6pm Main Programme 6pm-8pm Tickets: R100 per person Available at www.MyAthletics.co.za Broadcast: Live on SuperSport channel 209 Live on Athletics SA TV on www.athleticssa.org.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author