Breaking News

President Cyril Ramaphosa to subject party leaders to lifestyle audits to root out corruption

Johannesburg - Emboldened by his court victory over suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to strengthen his hand on...

News

Zuma secretly negotiated terms with prison boss before surrendering

Johannesburg - Jailed former president Jacob Zuma secretly negotiated terms for handing himself...

Cyril Ramaphosa hits out at tribalism fuelled unrests

Johannesburg - South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stern warning to...

Temporary ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place: Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night said the country will remain...

Business

Pick n Pay adds capacity in response to high online demand...

Johannesburg - Pick n Pay said this week they it had opened additional capacity...

New Sanlam app uses gaming to help kids learn how to...

Johannesburg - This National Savings Month, Sanlam has launched its Sanlam Savings Jar -...

Lifestyle

Fitness instructor Thato Seabo shares some home exercising tips

Johannesburg - So we have moved to level 4 and gyms are closed ensuring the gym fanatics...
Heart attack. Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

When angina can lead to a heart attack

Johannesburg - The World Heart Federation (WHF) has emphasised that now more than ever, during the Covid-19 pandemic,...

Sponsored Content

Protect your personal information from identity thieves

Johannesburg - Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world. Experts believe that someone's identity is stolen somewhere in the world every two seconds. According to the SAFPS’ 2020 statistics, there were significant...
Vodacom have onboarded more than 53 000 learners to our E-School platform.

Walk a child to school with Vodacom Eastern Region

Johannesburg - With the partnership formed with the Department of Education (E-learning Department) we created an e-learning platform called eSchool, where grade R – 12 can aces school content as per their curriculum. We have...
P9-hani-museum8784-1-324x235

People-centred City of Ekurhuleni prioritises safety and education

Johannesburg - When the local government puts people first through services and developments, the lives of the people get changed for the better, and this is what the City of Ekurhuleni is doing to...
Class of 76 Foundation calls on organisations to help lobby for free education in...

Johannesburg - The non-profit organistion, the Class of 76 Foundation (CO76F), is campaigning for free education in South Africa. CO76F wants to propose a free education campaign along with an education levy. CO76F is a non-profit Organisation...
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Zizi Kodwa has financial issues but buys a Jeep?

Johannesburg - So, Zizi Kodwa had financial issues, but instead of going to...

Shwashwi: Is Ayanda Thabethe really dating Peter Sebiloane?

Johannesburg - Ayanda Thabethe, if it is true that you are dating businessman...

Shwashwi: Shivambu, Mashatile, Moeko: Grrrhhh!

Johannesburg - I wish most politicians were as brave as our former president...

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Author

