Thu May 18 11:07:38 SAST 2017

Online registration of pupils is the future 2017-05-18 10:50:42.0 | Panyaza Lesufi | Peter Drucker, an American management guru, said, "The new information technology... internet and e-mail... have practically eliminated the physical costs of communications."

Indeed, by reducing the physical costs, information and communication technology (ICT) is an increasingly powerful tool for participating in global markets, promoting political accountability, improving the delivery of basic services and enhancing local development opportunities.

As part of the Gauteng department of education's strategic plan and efforts to actively engage with parents in the educational experience, all applications for the 2018 academic year will be through the online admissions application.

Central to the GDE's vision are the twin polities of "e-governance" and "e-education", which the government has propelled to the forefront of the province's service delivery initiatives. The GDE is working hard to modernise the delivery of information and government services. Encouraging ICT in the delivery of education has given us access to an array of information and knowledge unheard of in the past.

By spreading access to knowledge, I am determined that we in the GDE will work smarter. We are investing in e-education so that children and their parents can grow with relevance and skills.

By using this secure online enrolment system, families will be able to register a child's information, minimising wait times and paperwork as well as ensuring accuracy of information.

So far, we are pleased with the success of the system and humbled by the overwhelming response. The feedback from parents who have either used the system or gone to an admission centre to apply online has generally been positive. On the first day, more than 100000 applications were processed.

Apart from applying from the comfort of their homes and offices, parents and guardians can do so at schools, district offices and other identified sites.

Those without internet can visit their local libraries, where they would be assisted with their registration. People should also utilise free Wi-Fi spots to log in to the site and register children.

On successful submission of the application form online, parents will get a waiting list number. Priority will be given to those who apply on time. Parents are urged to confirm offers of placement urgently, failing which they will lose those offers.

This new online system eliminates many of the printed forms that must be completed each year and allows them to be done electronically at a time that is most convenient.

South Africa is not alone in e-government and e-education. Transparent access to the internet, cost-efficient computer literacy and smooth e-government policies like ours are but a few of the main tools every nation is hoping to acquire to keep pace with the rapid developments in the IT sector.

Last year, the GDE came under criticism after the online registration system crashed after going live. The technical glitches have been resolved.

Indeed, some argued that the online system forcibly allocated kids to nearby schools in which the teaching language may be different to their child's home language.

Others said it discriminated against lower-income earners who cannot afford to access the internet.

All challenges have been overcome and we hope the critics, who wanted parents to queue at schools like before, have begun to realise the benefits.

Let us share the benefits of technology with those who stand to gain most, the pupils and parents.

Online pupil registration is the future. The future is paperless. Let us all embrace it.

Lesufi is Gauteng education MEC

