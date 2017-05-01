Mon May 01 12:08:17 CAT 2017

Emancipation of the mind starts with reading books 2017-05-01 11:34:50.0 | Abdul Milazi | My fascination with storytelling began long before I could walk or talk.

Despite being illiterate, my father was quite the storyteller.

Every night he would beguile us with fairytales passed down to him by his elders when he was a little boy, back in what was Fort Johnston in southern Malawi (now called Mangochi). The fact that he still could not speak Zulu properly while we couldn't speak his language added extra spice to the stories.

Sometimes I wondered how my mother, a Zulu girl from KwaMadlala on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, ever understood what he was saying during their period of courtship.

When I started school and discovered books, I felt like I had discovered a magical world to escape into, where life was normal and beautiful.

Growing up in the villages of Umzimkhulane and Bhobhoyi in Port Shepstone was a source of daily angst as my siblings and I were continually taunted and bullied about not being "real Zulus".

Reading introduced me to various people of the world, I no longer felt anything was wrong with us being "half Zulus".

By the age of 13 I was reading romance novels by English author Barbara Cartland, who introduced me to the British world of dukes and duchesses. It was so liberating to know that the world was not only populated by Zulus.

Through American novels I learnt about Italians, Chinese and Russians. African novelists such as Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o and Nigeria's Chinua Achebe introduced me to villages of the Kikuyu and the Luhya, the Igbo and the Yoruba respectively. When I attended As-Salaam Educational Institute that had students from all over Africa, I was eager to know more about the sameness in our difference.

If I had not read about the different people in the world, I would have not been open to making their acquaintance at school. I would have remained stubbornly insular like my people back in Port Shepstone.

Books turned me into a child of the universe.

"Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity," the late American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jnr once said.

