Thu Mar 09 10:57:30 CAT 2017

Nokia nostalgia and Soweto derby dust-eating replay has die-hards hankering for the past 2017-03-09 09:52:20.0 | Vusi Nzapheza | The Nokia 3310 is back. The Neanderthal, the icon has been resuscitated.

Aficionados will remember the no-frills gadget for its indestructible nature.

Apart from its barest features, the phone's claim to fame was the Snake, a fairly basic game of a snake chasing its own tail.

Ex-footie star Chippa Lekoelea is renowned as the undisputed champion of the Snake after he played it nonstop from Johannesburg to Sydney in 2000 en route to the Olympics.

The icon's comeback was inspired in part by its battery life. Archaeology students stumbled on the inimical gadget below the Drakensberg mountains and found the battery life still 83% full after a century of entombment.

The mandarins at Nokia, realising the potential to resuscitate a brand that once led Blackberry, Apple and Samsung, saw an opportunity to claw back some lost ground.

Die-hards will swear by the 3310, if only out of a deep sense of nostalgia. But for me it'll be like expecting Steve Kompela to give Dr Khumalo a run during the derby, if only for the sake of his bewitching shibobos and those side-splitting passes that left defenders eating dust.

The Nokia is dead. Long live the 3310!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.