Sundowns' marquee signing Rivaldo grateful to Motsepe 2017-09-19 13:47:50.0 | Gomolemo Motshwane | Mamelodi Sundowns' marquee signing Rivaldo Coetzee has expressed gratitude to club president Patrice Motsepe for approving his record transfer despite the defender suffering from a bizarre injury.

Sundayworld reported last month that Sundowns paid a record fee between PSL clubs, in the region of R12-million, for Coetzee.

He was on the verge of a transfer to Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic before the deal was revoked after the discovery of a broken bone in his right foot.

After the collapse of the Celtic deal, the Tshwane club decided to take the risk and break the bank for the 20-year-old.

Coetzee has vowed to repay the faith showed in him by the billionaire club owner and coach Pitso Mosimane.

"I am grateful to the president for allowing me to come to such a prestigious club like Sundowns," Coetzee told Sundayworld.

"The day my deal to Celtic failed I got a call from coach Pitso and I would like to thank him for giving me a chance to be part of his team.

"It means the coach believes in me and my ability, otherwise he would not have singed me with this injury."

The Bafana Bafana international admits that he had his heart set on not returning to Ajax Cape Town.

"It was tough but these things happen and there is always a reason for everything and I think because of that, something good came out of it.

"This is a club I've always wanted to join and it is the only club I would play for in the PSL.

"I'd been thinking about it coming to the end of last season.

"All I could think about was finding a new challenge where I can develop more."

Coetzee expects to begin working on his fitness only after eight weeks, when he will stop walking with a moon boot.

