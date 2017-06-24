Sat Jun 24 10:34:48 SAST 2017

Heino Kuhn set to crack nod in Proteas test squad 2017-06-24 09:54:06.0 | Telford Vice‚ Canterbury | Heino Kuhn is set to be named in South Africa’s squad for the test series against England.

Heino Kuhn of South Africa A raises his bat after reaching a century during day 2 of the match between England Lions and South Africa A at The Spitfire Ground on June 22, 2017 in Canterbury, England. Photo by Sarah Ansell/Getty Images. Heino Kuhn of South Africa A raises his bat after reaching a century during day 2 of the match between England Lions and South Africa A at The Spitfire Ground on June 22, 2017 in Canterbury, England. Photo by Sarah Ansell/Getty Images.

Kuhn could be among four members of the South Africa A squad playing a four-day match against the England Lions in Canterbury to crack the nod to lengthen their northern summer.

The other likely suspects are Temba Bavuma‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Duanne Olivier.

But‚ unlike them‚ Kuhn‚ at 33‚ older than them and the owner of seven T20 international caps‚ has not played test cricket.

And that despite the fact that he was the leading run-scorer in the franchise first-class competition in 2015-16‚ and second on the list in 2006-07.

Kuhn also tops the charts on the first-class component of South Africa A’s tour with 320 runs at 106.66 and two centuries — one of them an effort of 200 not out against Hampshire.

He made 105 out of South Africa A’s first innings of 283 against the England Lions in Canterbury on Thursday.

South Africa might pick more batsmen than usual in the squad because of the increasing likelihood that captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first test at Lord’s‚ and because AB de Villiers has chosen not to play in the series.

Du Plessis is back in South Africa to be with his wife‚ Imari‚ for the birth of their first child.

The baby is due in the first week of July‚ and the match starts on July 6.

