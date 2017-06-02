Fri Jun 02 15:32:10 SAST 2017

Sundowns aim to pull clear of pack 2017-06-02 15:00:59.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi says the team may be depleted with injuries but he still expects a win against Esperance in their CAF Champions League clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (8pm).

The Brazilians meet the Tunisian giants in a Group C clash with both teams tied top on four points apiece and same goal difference from two matches.

Sundowns would have loved to have a full strength squad against Esperance, but the reality is captain Hlompho Kekana, Anthony Laffor and Khama Billiat are sidelined with injuries.

Sundowns, however, beat AS Vita 3-1 away a week ago despite missing key players including Kekana and Billiat.

Midfielder Vilakazi, who was one of the scorers at AS Vita, is hopeful of another good result to open a gap at the top.

"We have some injuries, but I think anyone who's given a run can do the job. They are also giving us their support on the sidelines," Vilakazi said of his injured teammates.

"It's going to be a tough one and it will need everyone to be very prepared. We are craving to be on top."

Vilakazi believes they are more than capable of using their home ground advantage against Esperance.

"It's a very, very crucial game for us, so we will try by all means to use the home ground advantage. So far we've prepared very well," he added.

Esperance are two-time Champions League winners and Sundowns won it last year.

