Johnson wants Stars to make their name on continent

Fri Jun 02 15:32:02 CAT 2017

Platinum Stars coach Calvin Johnson says he dreams of Dikwena being a "well known" club on the African continent as they compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Heading into their Group B match against Tunisian side Sfaxien at Taïeb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax, Tunisia, on Sunday (11pm SA time), Johnson has revealed that for them playing in the Confederation Cup is more about introducing the club to the continent. But he also emphasised the significance of winning their away games.

"It has been a great experience [playing in the CAF competition] so far. Our aim is to introduce Platinum Stars to the African clubs and people.

"We want people on the continent to know the club very well. It is also important to win our away games because when a team does well, it becomes easier for people to recognise that team," Johnson told Sowetan yesterday.

"It is a pity we will not be in this competition next season. Playing these CAF tournaments teaches us many things as coaches because we get to see how other African clubs play."

Dikwena will not compete in Africa next year after finishing ninth in the Absa Premiership and they were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the quarterfinals.

Stars are bottom of Group B with only one point and the 58-year-old mentor has acknowledged the importance to win away, especially after a shocking 4-2 defeat to Swaziland side Mbabane Swallows last week.

"Winning away games is very important if you want to advance to the next round. I am optimistic we will get something in Tunisia. It won't be a walk in the park, Sfaxien is a big team and they attract large crowds in their home games."

Platinum Stars will host Sfaxien in the third round of Confed Cup's group stage fixtures at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 21.

