Fri Jun 02 15:32:07 SAST 2017

Double 100 at Downs thrills Pitso 2017-06-02 14:55:34.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | It will be 200 games not out for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane when he leads his team against Esperance at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (8pm).

Ironically, this is the same venue where Sundowns supporters used to chant "Pitso must go" early in his tenure after a difficult start.

"Jingles" joined the club in December 2012 following the sacking of Dutchman Johan Neeskens. At the time, Sundowns were second from bottom after 12 matches, but Mosimane guided them to a 10th place finish and yet there were those who wanted him out.

Since then the Brazilians have dominated the local soccer scene and have gone on to conquer Africa too.

So, as Mosimane prepares to oversee his 200th match in Sundowns colours, it would appear the former SuperSport United mentor has been having a ball. He's lost track of how long he's been with the club.

"Wow, is it? Really? Is it 200 games with SuperSport United and Sundowns? Oh, just Sundowns! Wow, I'm really, really humbled," Mosimane reacted when Sowetan told him about reaching this milestone.

Mosimane has won 119 of the 199 matches with Sundowns, including a couple on penalties. He's been on the losing side 39 times (also including some on penalties), while drawing 41.

So a win tonight against Esperance in Group C of the CAF Champions League will not only open a gap between the two sides at the top, but will mark a day to remember for Mosimane.

"I'm humbled to reach this milestone. It has not been easy but we've had success and the highlights include winning the Champions League and participating in the [Fifa] Club World Cup. I want to thank the players and backroom staff."

His first match was a 1-1 draw against Free State Stars on December 5 2012. The 52-year-old also thanked the club's board for their unwavering support.

Mosimane, who is Sundowns' longest-serving coach since their formation in 1970, is the only coach to survive more than two years at the club since mining magnate Patrice Motsepe bought the club in 2004.

