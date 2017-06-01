Thu Jun 01 12:15:49 SAST 2017

BSA could face boxers' backlash 2017-06-01 11:48:35.0 | Bongani Magasela | Boxing SA (BSA) could find itself bobbing and weaving out of litigation by South African champions.

The matter could end up in court if the governing body goes ahead and strips all national champions of their belts while it has not exhausted available avenues to make sure that boxers defend their titles.

National champions who have not defended their titles have been told via letters from BSA's director of operations, Sindy Nkomo, that they will forfeit their belts if they fail to defend before June 10.

Legally, BSA cannot just strip champions of their belts. It can do that only if it has provided a champion with other avenues, such as ordering the title holder to defend in a gym, chosen by BSA, and the champion refuses to do so.

BSA must actually use that vested power as an eventuality after all available avenues have been exhausted. Osborne Machimana, who vacated the heavyweight belt last month , said: "I did not get challenges. When I received that letter from BSA, I decided to vacate it rather than be stripped."

A number of SA champions told Sowetan that they had received letters from BSA threatening to strip them of their belts if they fail to defend within 14 days. They claim not to have refused to defend but were instead waiting to be challenged.

One champion, who asked not to be named because of fear of victimisation, said: "I have not defended my title since I won it. I would gladly love to defend my title and earn money so I can enjoy the prestige of being a champion."

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said: "We've got others who are in weight divisions where there is no activity amongst contenders.

"In such a case we need to deal with that situation on its own merits. Other champions have explained their predicaments. Champions today acknowledge receiving correspondence from BSA compared to the past.

"We have received correspondence from Lee Dyer's [the super middleweight champion] management."

