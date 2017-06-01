Thu Jun 01 12:15:51 CAT 2017

'Manyama, Ngoma are not for sale,' says Cape Town City boss Comitis 2017-06-01 11:47:20.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | Cape Town City boss John Comitis has once again made it clear that none of his players are for sale amid reported interest from Gauteng teams in Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma.

Comitis' stance is in direct contradiction with that of club coach Eric Tinkler in the media this week, where he didn't rule out the possibility of listening to the right offers for the duo.

City captain and PSL top scorer Manyama and winger Ngoma have been linked with the big Gauteng clubs, prompting Comitis to blast Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane a fortnight ago, accusing him of trying to tap up Ngoma in particular.

The City owner was adamant yesterday he would only listen to overseas offers for the duo, who recently signed long-term extension deals.

"My intention is to keep the entire squad together as far as possible," said Comitis.

"We live in a business environment and we understand that, but there is no intention of me off-loading any players. If there is an offer from Europe, only because it gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the player, then I will consider it," he insisted.

"I'm not looking at strengthening another team but my own."

Both Manyama and Ngoma extended their contracts to 2021 in January.

That was before Sundowns coach Mosimane registered his interest in Manyama and was later accused by Comitis of offering Ngoma "hypothetical millions" behind the club's back.

"Quite simple, I've said to Lebo that, 'I'm certainly trying to find you a good club overseas, because you deserve the break'. It's got to be a realistic offer. Failing that he is still young (26) and he's able to give me another good year and still go overseas," Comitis added.

Manyama, the club's Player of the Season award winner, also told Sowetan that he's focused on City, but hinted that anything is possible in football.

"Look, in football when you do well, you will have people saying this and that. At the end of the day, nobody can predict the future," he said.

