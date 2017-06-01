Thu Jun 01 12:15:54 SAST 2017

Siphiwe Tshabalala thrilled Baxter has opened Bafana door for him 2017-06-01 11:40:25.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has welcomed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's encouraging words regarding his form.

Baxter said recently that the 32-year-old was very close to being selected to the squad that will play Nigeria this month in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"Shabba has shown great skill. If we play a team that gives away stupid free-kicks around the box, Shabba would be good to have on the bench. I'm a great admirer of Shabba (and) it would not be a difficult call for me to include him sometime," Baxter said.

Tshabalala appeared encouraged by Baxter's words. The midfielder has 88 Bafana caps and scored 12 goals between 2006 and 2015, but until now it didn't seem like he would have another opportunity to add to his tally.

"I will take the compliments. I've worked with Stuart [at Chiefs] and I have a good relationship with him," he told Sowetan after picking up his PSL goal of the month award (for April) yesterday.

Tshabalala got the nod for his composed finish in the 2-2 draw against SuperSport United in April. He finished the season with eight goals and has been hailed as one of Amakhosi's best players.

It is these sorts of performances that Chiefs coach Steve Komphela feels should earn him a Bafana recall.

"There are no hard feelings for me that I'm not in the national team. I will just continue working very hard and all the best to him (Baxter) and the team," Tshabalala said.

"My opportunity will come. I would love to get to 100 [caps] and beyond."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.