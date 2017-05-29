Mon May 29 14:29:28 CAT 2017

Yellow Nation laud 'triumph' 2017-05-29 14:10:34.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | You'd be forgiven for thinking Mamelodi Sundowns won the league this season after their supporters broke into song and dance after their last match of the season.

The "Yellow Nation" applauded the players after their 2-2 draw with relegated Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa at the weekend.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says the supporters understand that the club gave their all during a tough season.

won the 2016 CAF Champions League and Super Cup, which leaves Mosimane very pleased and, evidently, the supporters feel the same way.

"I have to congratulate the boys for their positive attitude. They put their bodies on the line. Secondly, it is to congratulate the Yellow Nation that always sings. They threw the vuvuzela away," Mosimane said.

The Kagiso-born mentor contended that Sundowns' domestic campaign unravelled owing to their tough schedule.

"The worst part was playing four games in six days the time we played Chippa United and went to Cape Town City.

"The 2016/17 season was fantastic for us and I will tell you why. We won the grand slams - Champions League and Super Cup. Okay, we lost to Wits in the MTN8 and the title. Congratulations to Wits."

However, he argued that their season could not be compared with that of other teams, as Sundowns had more games to play, including in Africa.

"You can't compare. We are playing on Friday (in the Champions League) and where are people? Resting. Last year where were they? Resting. People were playing golf and taking selfies on the beach," he added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.