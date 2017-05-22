Mon May 22 13:42:14 CAT 2017

Chilli Boys' most vital game 2017-05-22 12:46:36.0 | Mkhululi Ndamase | Chippa United have shifted their focus back to the Absa Premiership as their fairytale run in the Nedbank Cup ended on Saturday.

SuperSport United needed penalties to continue their quest of becoming the first team to successfully defend the Ke Yona Cup as they emerged 4-2 victors after the game ended goalless after 120 minutes of play at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Coach Dan Malesela will now have to prepare for one of the club's biggest games of the season against fellow relegation-threatened Free State Stars at Goble Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys need just a single point to retain their Absa Premiership status and hope Highlands falter against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"That is very crucial [retaining the PSL status]," Malesela said.

"We have time to prepare for the game, we have time to rest, probably give the players off until Tuesday [tomorrow] and we start preparing for Free State Stars," he said.

Asked if he had any serious concerns travelling to Free State Stars, Malesela said having concerns would not help them survive the axe hovering over them.

"Whether I'm concerned or not is not going to help. We have to go [to Goble Park] and do the job," said Malesela who will once again depend on his warriors like Paseka Mako and Sandile Zuke to down Stars.

Both Chippa and Stars are tied on 27 points going into the last game of the season, but because of their superior goal difference, the Chilli Boys are on position 13 on the Premiership log.

