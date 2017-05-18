Thu May 18 11:07:42 SAST 2017

Proteas to ban 'Wags' from tourney 2017-05-18 10:52:48.0 | Mahlatse Mphahlele | Proteas team management have banned the player's wives and girlfriends (Wags) from the national team for the duration of the Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom next month in a bid to have the squad fully focused on the event.

The South Africans are in Group B with Sri Lanka, whom they meet in their opening match of the campaign at Kennington Oval in London on June 3, and Asian powerhouses Pakistan and India.

"I think it is a good move not to have family members during the tournament, it is a short tournament of only five games in total if you go to the final. It's going to be all focus on preparations and the team," said captain AB de Villiers.

De Villiers said the wives and partners, otherwise known as the Wags, of the players will be with them on tour for the first two weeks during the three-match series against England before the Champions Trophy. They will then return home to allow them to focus on the tournament.

Over the past few months, De Villiers has been bedevilled by a shoulder injury but said he was feeling good and ready to help SA win a second Champions Trophy.

"I have worked hard on the recovery of my back injury which has been an issue for the last few years. I missed a couple of matches at the IPL and I am not planning to miss any games for South Africa."

Looking at the group, De Villiers said there were not going to be easy games because of the quality of Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan, who all know how to play in major tournaments. - TMG Digital

