Amakhosi there for the taking
The 120 minutes of football which Kaizer Chiefs had to go through in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals against SuperSport United on Saturday, plus the grief of losing out in a penalty shootout, should give Cape Town City an advantage tonight.
This is the view of City coach Eric Tinkler, whose well rested side welcomes third-placed Amakhosi to Cape Town Stadium tonight (7.30pm) for a crunch Absa Premiership meeting.
Tinkler has described the clash as "a must win" after the league leaders dropped points at home against fellow title rivals Bidvest Wits in a 1-1 draw last week.
"It's not easy playing 120 minutes and then going to a penalty shootout and then not getting the result. And then you have to play another big match. It's a big headache for him [Chiefs coach Steve Komphela]. He has to worry about squad selection and rotation.
That's something we do not need to worry about because we have had enough days to recover," Tinkler told media at a press conference yesterday.
"It's a tough match, a must win. We've reached a stage where we've got nothing to lose. We have to be highly motivated, extremely disciplined and have a good work ethic."
City beat Amakhosi 1-0 in the MTN8 early this season and held the Soweto giants to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium in their first round league clash.
Chiefs' goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune is a doubfful starter.