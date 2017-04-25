Tue Apr 25 10:32:29 SAST 2017

Amakhosi there for the taking 2017-04-25 10:09:43.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | The 120 minutes of football which Kaizer Chiefs had to go through in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals against SuperSport United on Saturday, plus the grief of losing out in a penalty shootout, should give Cape Town City an advantage tonight.

This is the view of City coach Eric Tinkler, whose well rested side welcomes third-placed Amakhosi to Cape Town Stadium tonight (7.30pm) for a crunch Absa Premiership meeting.

Tinkler has described the clash as "a must win" after the league leaders dropped points at home against fellow title rivals Bidvest Wits in a 1-1 draw last week.

"It's not easy playing 120 minutes and then going to a penalty shootout and then not getting the result. And then you have to play another big match. It's a big headache for him [Chiefs coach Steve Komphela]. He has to worry about squad selection and rotation.

That's something we do not need to worry about because we have had enough days to recover," Tinkler told media at a press conference yesterday.

"It's a tough match, a must win. We've reached a stage where we've got nothing to lose. We have to be highly motivated, extremely disciplined and have a good work ethic."

City beat Amakhosi 1-0 in the MTN8 early this season and held the Soweto giants to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium in their first round league clash.

Chiefs' goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune is a doubfful starter.

