Mahlasela grateful for chance 2017-04-25 10:01:47.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | Bloemfontein Celtic's attacking midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela could have stolen the headlines this weekend.

He came off the bench to send his team's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates into extra time, but missed a glorious chance late on against his former team.

The 26-year-old spent eight years in Pirates' development side, but didn't make the grade and decided to leave some years ago after completing his matric. Mahlasela has gone on to play for Roses United and Royal Eagles in the lower divisions, but he has starred for Celtic in the top flight this season.

"But as for that last opportunity, I scored before scoring the goal, you know. I had done the job and it was just for me to put the ball in the back of the net and I missed," he admitted.

The Sebokeng-born attacker said it was time to move on from the disappointment of being knocked out of the cup competition and focus on Celtic's relegation campaign.

Phunya Sele Sele host Highlands Park at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm)

