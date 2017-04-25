Tue Apr 25 10:32:27 SAST 2017

Sky's the limit for champion Mbenge 2017-04-25 09:55:33.0 | Bongani Magasela | World Boxing Council representative in South Africa Peter Ngatane spoke highly of Thulani "Tulz" Mbenge that he said the newly crowned SA welterweight champion could soon win the WBC belt.

The former top amateur from Mdantsane ended the reign of Shaun Ness as the SA champion with a seventh round stoppage at Emperors Palace on Sunday.

Trainer Colin Nathan threw in the towel, saving his charge from total destruction after Ness had been dropped with a vicious body blow in that round.

"Thulani can fight for a WBC title right in Mexico and win it," said Ngatane.

"He is good, strong and knows exactly what he wants to do in the ring."

Mbenge, who fights out of the Smith's Gym in Johannesburg, registered his 10th stoppage in 10 wins.

"I am happy I delivered on the promise I made of ending Shaun's reign. Many people did not give me a chance, saying I was still inexperienced but they forget that I had a long amateur career," said Mbenge, who won 93 of his 121 amateur fights.

His trainer Sean Smith said: "I dedicate this win to Nick Durandt."

In the other bout that formed part of the Golden Gloves Show Stopper bill on Saturday, five-fight novice Lucky Mongebane stopped veteran Ashley Dlamini in the ninth round for the vacant Gauteng junior lightweight belt.

Kevin Lerena laboured to a points win over eight rounds against Sergio Martinez.

