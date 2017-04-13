Thu Apr 13 13:13:21 CAT 2017

Amakhosi extend good run for title 2017-04-13 12:38:49.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | One of Steve Komphela's biggest problems since joining Kaizer Chiefs has been consistency.

Amakhosi could never really build on a promising unbeaten run, but things have changed.

The Absa Premiership title hopefuls stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches last night with a 2-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at Petrus Molemela.

Amakhosi have vowed to fight to the very end in the title race and they showed this in last night's victory, which was secured by goals from midfielder George Maluleka and substitute Gustavo Paez, who bagged his first league goal since joining the club in January.

It was a neat finish in the 12th minute from Maluleka, who received a pass from Joseph Molangoane before calmly putting the ball into the back of the net for his first of the season.

Scoring goals from midfield is a part of Maluleka's game that he needs to improve on and coach Steve Komphela will be hoping that he can make more runs into the opposition half like he did to open the scoring.

Celtic did not go down without a fight. In fact they put up a good one, but they were unable to beat Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune. Shots from range from Lyle Lakay, Lantshene Phalane and Musa Nyatama were well taken, but they did not produce desired results.

On the left flank, Deon Hotto was a problem for Chiefs, whipping in a few good crosses which Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lorenzo Gordinho had to deal with.

But it was Chiefs who sealed all three points in the 68th minute, when Paez beat the offside trap to double the lead. After scoring a brace in the Nedbank Cup, Paez is finding form at the right time.

