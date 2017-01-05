Thu Jan 05 11:51:45 SAST 2017

Lerena faces tough challenger in Meroro 2017-01-05 11:38:51.0 | Bongani Magasela | Wounded and fight-starved Namibian boxer Vikapita "The Beast Master" Meroro will spoil Kevin "Ko Kid" Lerena's good run, warns boxing trainer Nestor Tobias.

Meroro will face the highly-rated Lerena, pictured, at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on February 4.

The 32-year-old right-handed former WBO Africa light heavyweight champion from Windhoek has flattened 14 of his 28 victims against five losses.

"We are coming for one thing - victory. Meroro will display the skills that has always distinguished him from other fighters. We are looking forward to the fight which will of course be a good one since it pits talented boxers," Tobias warned.

Lerena chalked up four straight wins last year, including the SA and Cruiserweight Super Four belts.

His achievements earned him the No 5 and 11 ratings in the WBO and the WBC's rankings.

Lerena, a left hander, has crushed eight of his 16 victims against a loss.

The 10-rounder between Lerena and Meroro will form part of Golden Gloves "Thunder and Lightning" bill.

Lerena, who has also held the WBC Youth, WBF Africa and WBA Pan African belts, is trained by the Smith brothers - Peter, George and Sean.

Lerena's only loss was to Johnny "The Hurricane" Muller, but the former avenged it by knocking Muller out in the 10th round of their rematch in April.

That stunning knock-down has been nominated for Boxing SA's Knockout of 2016 award.

Lerena's promoter Rodney Berman is beating drums about his charge.

"I have made no bones about my intention to make Kevin a star.

"He's on the cusp of a big breakthrough and Golden Gloves will be pushing him hard," said Berman, who intends to ship Lerena to the United States where he could be promoted by Art Pelullo.