Mon Oct 02 12:11:32 SAST 2017

Pirates coach Sredojevic to plug leaks 2017-10-02 11:58:02.0 | Sowetan Reporter | Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic will utilise the Fifa break to fix, among others, the team's shaky defence.

With their 2-2 draw against Polokwane City at the weekend, it was the first time this season Pirates had conceded two goals in a single match.

"We're going into the break with critical analysis of why we conceded like this when we were supposed to have the emotional intelligence to control the situation to not go in attack after a counter-attack," Sredojevic pointed out after the Absa Premiership tie at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Pirates were fortunate to come away with a point after Thamsanqa Gabuza completed his brace at the death.

Rendani Ndou cancelled out Gabuza's 51st minute effort before Rodney Ramagalela buried home the second eight minutes later. Gabuza flicked home the equaliser in injury time, after a City defensive mix-up and the misjudgment of the flight of the ball by goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu.

City were content with a point considering they had just come off four losses.

"He [Harold] had a good game except for the last mistake he did. [But] We cannot kill him for that," said City coach Bernard Molekwa of his reserve keeper.

