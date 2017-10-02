Mon Oct 02 12:11:34 CAT 2017

Sundowns walk away with several accolades at the Gauteng Sports Awards 2017-10-02 11:49:56.0 | Mninawa Ntloko | Just hours after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to a win over Platinum Stars in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon‚ Hlompho Kekana led the club to more honours at the Gauteng Sports Awards later in the evening.

Kekana was crowned Sports Personality of the Year‚ coach Pitso Mosimane won the Coach of the Year and club itself walked away with the Team of the Year award.

The Brazilians were rewarded after they won the African Champions League in October last year‚ becoming the first South African club to win continental club football’s highest accolade since Orlando Pirates achieved the feat in 1995.

Some 18 trophies were handed to deserving winners from different sporting codes and the full list is below:

* Sportsman of the Year – Lawrence Brittian – TUKS Rowing

* Sportswoman of the Year – Tanita Ramburuth Hurt – Wits Sport

* Sports Team of the Year – Mamelodi Sundowns – Football

* Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability – Maria Combrink – CGSAPD Athletics

* Sportsman of the Year with a Disability – Evans Maripa – Wheelchair Tennis South Africa

* Sports Team of the Year with a Disability – Disability Sport Athletics Team – Athletics

* Coach of the Year – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) – Football

* Technical Official of the Year – Mpho Makhoba (Tennis South Africa) – Tennis

* Administrator of the Year – Gussie Bartlett (Eastern Gauteng Wrestling Association) – Wrestling

* Rand West City Most Promising Athlete of the Year – Sheldon Thomas (UJ Sport for Disability) – Athletics

* Most Promising Team of the Year – Gauteng Under 19 Girls Team – Wheelchair Basketball

* Journalist of the Year – Mbali Mokoko – Kaya FM

* School Sport Athlete of the Year – Mary Dzimba – Athletics

* Community Sport and Recreation Programme of the Year – In-Touch Community Support Group – Hockey and Football

* Community Media of the Year – Jozi FM

* Sports Programme of the Year (Public vote) – Sport@10

* Sports Fan of the Year (Public vote) – Mdevas Mokubela

* Sports Personality of the Year (Public vote) – Hlompho Kekana

