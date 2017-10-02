Mon Oct 02 12:11:39 SAST 2017

Fifa slaps R70k fine on Mathoho 2017-10-02 11:55:02.0 | Daniel Mothowagae | World football governing body Fifa has ordered Bafana Bafana defender Mulomowandau Mathoho to pay a fine of about R70000 for his red card against Cape Verde last month.

Coach Stuart Baxter had named the Kaizer Chiefs centre-back in the squad to face Burkina Faso in a crucial 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Baxter was hoping Mathoho's suspension would be lifted but the Fifa disciplinary committee - which reviewed the case on Thursday - meted out a monetary fine and confirmed the ban.

The Fifa committee said in a letter to SA Football Assciatuon (Safa) that Mathoho "breached the Fifa disciplinary code by committing an act of unsporting conduct against an opponent in the scope of the match", in reference to Bafana's qualifier against Cape Verde that South Africa lost 2-1 in Praia on September 1.

"Mathoho is suspended for two matches, including the automatic match suspension, which was served in the match played between South Africa and Cape Verde on September 5.

"The following match suspension has to be served during the match to be played between South Africa and Burkina Faso, scheduled on October 7.

"The player is ordered to pay a fine in the amount of CHF 5000 [R69854]," read the Fifa communique to Safa.

The defender has been withdrawn from the squad to face the Burkinabe.

His place has been taken by Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha, Safa announced last night.

Mathoho was quoted as saying on the official Safa website: "Words fail me when I think of the incident and the red card itself, but from the bottom of my heart I want to once again apologise for my actions."

South Africa is bottom of Group D with one point after Fifa nullified their win over Senegal. The game is to be replayed next month. Bafana, who drew 1-1 against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou in October last year, assembled for camp yesterday.

The Stallions remain unbeaten on six points - level with Cape Verde, while Senegal is third on five points.

