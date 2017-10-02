Mon Oct 02 12:11:37 SAST 2017

Bavuma expects Phehlukwayo to play big role for SA against Bangladesh 2017-10-02 11:52:14.0 | Mahlatse Mphahlele | With Morne Morkel likely to miss the fifth and final day of the first Test against Bangladesh due to injury‚ Andile Phehlukwayo could have an important role to play when the match resumes on Monday.

Morkel was unable to continue bowling after he picked up a left side strain in the sixth over on Sunday and he will undergo scans on Monday morning to determine the full extent of the injury.

However‚ Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma is confident that they have enough reserves and the likes of debutant Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier will get the seven wickets needed for victory if rain stays away.

“Andile has fitted in well in the team‚ he doesn’t feel like it’s his debut‚” Bavuma said.

“Looking at the wicket and the way it has played he will definitely play a big role in the second innings.

“We saw what he could do in the first innings‚ he kept the batters quiet.

“Here with the variable bounce and with the straighter lines that he bowls he will come to the party.”

Bavuma‚ who scored 71 in his second innings‚ said it will be a blow for the team if Morkel does not recover in time to continue with the match.

“It is a massive blow‚” he said of Morkel’s injury.

“Morne is the leader of the attack and he was hot at that point in time.

“Luckily we have got guys in the reserve tank.

“I will be bringing my bowling spikes tomorrow as well.

“Andile‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier are all capable of putting up their hands and doing good for the team.”

Bavuma was promoted to bat at number four in the last Test match against England in Manchester and he has comfortably settled into that position where he currently averages 53.33.

He attributes his innings tempo to the situation of the match and says he has fitted in to accommodate the varying styles of his regular batting partners Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis.

“I try to play the situation of the game as well as I can‚” he said of his batting.

“When I came in yesterday‚ we had lost two quick wickets.

“I felt my job was to try and get the team to the end of the day.

“I tried to almost compromise the runs and to try and get us into a strong position.

“The team tactic on Sunday was to get to lunch and I knew that at some point the runs would come.

“Batting with Faf and Amla‚ I enjoy the tempos they bat with.

“Amla at the top of the order‚ and because of the situation of the game‚ tried to anchor the innings to get us to a good position.

“When Faf came in he brought a lot of intensity and energy and I tried to feed off that.

“I have enjoyed batting with Hash and Faf quite a bit.”

