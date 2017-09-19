Tue Sep 19 14:30:55 CAT 2017

Chiefs won't discuss whether they've made an official complaint to the PSL about Wits official's conduct 2017-09-19 13:52:02.0 | Marc Strydom | Kaizer Chiefs will not discuss whether they will make an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League about the conduct of a Bidvest Wits official at a match at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ the club have said.

Bizarrely‚ Chiefs refused to comment on whether the matter of an altercation between their coach‚ Steve Komphela‚ and Wits’ COO Jonathan Schloss just after the final whistle of the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw will be taken further.

On Sunday Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa had said the club would only know on Monday if they would make an official complaint.

SowetanLIVE attempted to contact Maphosa on Tuesday‚ who said he was busy in a meeting and asked for communication by SMS.

Asked in a text message if there had been any update on whether Chiefs would make a complaint‚ Maphosa’s SMS reply was: “We are not talking about that matter champ”.

Komphela was incensed when‚ shaking the hands of the match officials after the game‚ Schloss directed comments at Chiefs’ coach.

“Just after the match‚ walking through the referees‚ it’s our responsibility as coaches‚ whether you lost or won or drew‚ to shake hands and greet‚” Komphela said in his post-match press conference on Saturday.

“I was trying to greet the referees‚ then there was an uproar that‚ 'Ja‚ you Steve this and that’.”

Chiefs were denied a second victory in succession after a poor start to 2017-18 by Egyptian striker Amr Gamal’s late equaliser at FNB for 10-man Wits.

Siphiwe Tshabalala had put Chiefs in the lead following Nazeer Allie’s 44th-minute dismissal for Wits.

It would have been a highly unconvincing victory anyhow. Wits‚ even losing a man before the break‚ had almost all the real chances.

Amakhosi travel to one of the more intimidating venues in the PSL for their next game‚ against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).

And if the Soweto giants’ recent form on the field has been lacking‚ perhaps their performance off it reveals a deeper-seated root of Amakhosi’s troubles that stems‚ too‚ from their management.

For to not comment on a matter that was already made public by their coach‚ and is in the open domain‚ smacks of amateurism form the country's biggest sporting team.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.