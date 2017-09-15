Fri Sep 15 12:00:11 CAT 2017

Tau roars to form at the right time 2017-09-15 10:47:41.0 | Gomolemo Motshwane | Mamelodi Sundowns' smiling assassin Percy Tau has once again hit form just when his team needed him the most as the Brazilians target another CAF Champions League triumph.

The happy-go-lucky Tau has timeously found form after having steered Sundowns to a 2-1 win with his brace over Free State Stars on Monday.

The Brazilians are six games away from etching another winner's star on their club crest in the continental competition.

Tau was instrumental for the Brazilians last year as they surged to their first African title. The Tshwane giants will hope Tau's scoring touch continues when they face Wydad Casablanca in the quarterfinal first leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Sundowns have been looking for a go-to man since the start of the season with strikers Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat struggling not only with injury but also with form. Ahead of the home leg, coach Pitso Mosimane will be pleased that his 23-year-old livewire had timeously peaked his strike-rate.

"He [Pitso] believes in finishing our moves. With people who are quick we tend to do the opposite [to scoring]. It's in our nature as skilful players but it's important to score goals," Tau said.

The Bafana Bafana international believes the team's experience in continental football from the past three seasons should pull them through to the semifinal.

"I don't think it's a do-or-die game [on Sunday]. Even if we get a draw we can still beat them away. So it's just about how we manage the game. We are very experienced in the competition.

"I've developed a good relationship with the Champions League. It's something I like so much, so I'd be happy to win it again.

"We know it won't be easy, it's a challenge we have embraced and we are prepared for it.

"Our aim is to go back to the Fifa Club World Cup."

