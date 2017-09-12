Tue Sep 12 14:16:39 SAST 2017

Shaky defence needs a jerk up - Hunt 2017-09-12 13:57:24.0 | Gomolemo Motshwane | Wits coach Gavin Hunt will have the arduous task of trying to plug the holes in defence against a Golden Arrows side that has already shown it can score against them.

The defending Absa Premiership champions will be out to snap their winless streak after three losses and two draws in all competitions when they face Arrows at the Bidvest Stadium in a rematch tomorrow (7.30pm).

In their first encounter, Arrows took advantage of Wits' shaky defence in the 2-2 draw in the MTN8 quarterfinal.

Wits needed penalties to move on to the semifinals where they were dumped out of the contest by Cape Town City with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Wits have uncharacteristically conceded eight goals in five games so far.

"That's what we need to do - stop conceding poor goals from set plays," said Hunt following their 2-1 loss to City on Sunday.

The Clever Boys have been unconvincing at the back, with new defender Slavko Damjanovic struggling with the pace of play so far in the PSL. It's unclear whether Hunt will continue to show faith in the Montenegrin, who got a red card on debut against Arrows nearly a month ago.

Meanwhile, Hunt praised sensational teenager Kobamelo Kodisang for his impact after joining from Platinum Stars in the transfer window.

The 18-year-old could be earmarked as the possible replacement for Phakamani Mahlambi, who left Wits University for Egyptian giants Al Ahly last week.

