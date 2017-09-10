Sun Sep 10 15:16:23 CAT 2017

Tapelo Nyongo is PSL's youngest skipper 2017-09-10 14:53:12.0 | Sihle Ndebele | A young captain leading much older and more experienced players must be a daunting challenge.

Picture credit: Anesh Debiky/BackpagePix

But not for AmaZulu's Tapelo Nyongo. The 22-year-old is unfazed to lead a Usuthu side boasting seasoned campaigners like Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza, among others.

The Khayelitsha-born, Cape Town, defender joined AmaZulu as a 19-year-old in 2014 from the Old Mutual Academy who were campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League in the Western Cape region.

"It's an honour to captain this club. Captaining senior players is not a challenge at all because they listen and respect me. I also learn from them, especially Nomvethe, Energy [Murambadoro] and Khenyeza,'' Nyongo, the Absa Premiership's youngest skipper this season, told Sunday World.

Nyongo is not new in his position of honour; he was handed the armband at the start of last season when AmaZulu were still in the National First Division by then coach Joey Antipas. .

The arrival of Cavin Johnson brought apprehension to Nyongo who thought the ex-Platinum Stars tactician would elect a new captain. But the new mentor opted to let him continue as team leader.

"I was worried that coach Johnson would replace me but also confident that he would see my leadership qualities. So far so good. We are working well.

"I hope that he will lead us to a top eight finish because that is our objective,'' said the tough-tackling defender who can play as a centre back or right back.

Nyongo was forced to put his studies on hold when he secured his first professional contract at AmaZulu three years ago.

He was in his first year of a sports science degree at Cape Town University of Technology.

"I will still pursue my studies. I know that education is important. I still want that degree and have promised myself that I will definitely get it," Nyongo added.

