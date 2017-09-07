Thu Sep 07 13:00:06 SAST 2017

Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal qualifier 2017-09-07 11:51:49.0 | Tiisetso Malepa | The South African Football Association (Safa) intends to challenge a FIFA ruling that ordered a replay of Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Senegal.

Bafana beat the Senegalese 2-1 in Polokwane in November 2016 but FIFA on Wednesday ordered a replay of the encounter after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey‚ who awarded the controversial penalty that won the match for the South Africans‚ was banned for life for match fixing.

The South Africa FA confirmed receipt of the order from the world governing body and distanced itself from any wrongdoing.

“SAFA is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision‚” the association said in a statement.

“SAFA wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee‚ as stated in the FIFA report.”

According to FIFA‚ this decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee‚ Jospeh Lamptey‚ for match manipulation‚ the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

In their letter‚ FIFA further suggests that the match is replayed within the November 2017 international window‚ with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

