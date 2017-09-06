Wed Sep 06 14:14:59 SAST 2017

Hunt concerned but on top of game 2017-09-06 13:51:42.0 | Gomolemo Motshwane | Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt admits that his team's poor early form in the season has been a concern, but the wily tactician has a trick up his sleeve.

The defending Absa Premiership champions have had an indifferent start to the season with no league win and mixed results in the MTN8.

Having become the team to beat in the top flight, opponents arrive better prepared for Wits and determined to upset the reigning league champions.

Twice this season the university club have suffered defeat at the hands of Cape Town City under rookie coach Benni McCarthy.

Wits will face the Mother City club for a third time in a month, in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday (3pm), in an attempt to overturn their 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

"Once you've won a little, other teams will want to do more against you because the desire is there to win against you," Hunt said of the Clever Boys' winless start.

"When you play against a team that won the league, they will have extra motivation.

"But once we start to play two, three games a week I think then they can't keep that intensity up every game.

"We've got to break them [City's tactics] down. People worry too much about the opposition at times. We have to worry about ourselves and defend better."

The reigning PSL coach of the year added that their failure to convert chances and an uncharacteristically poor defence have been their weakness.

"Yes we are concerned that the results haven't been there, there is no doubt.

"But we need to settle down a bit and try to get settled into the starting 11. We just have to have a better concentration level," Hunt said.

"I think we have just been a bit unfortunate, I don't think we have been playing badly.

"There is a good desire and determination in the team. In the end we have to score. It has been unlike us to concede that amount of goals [6 in 4 games."

