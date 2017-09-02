Sat Sep 02 14:44:17 SAST 2017

SA slip up in Cape Verde: Bafana Bafana player ratings 2017-09-02 13:26:04.0 | Nick Said | Bafana Bafana have slipped to a dismal 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in Praia that has put a dent in their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After the highs of the away win in Nigeria in June‚ the team has been brought down to earth with a bump.

We rate the performances of the players in their disappointing defeat on Friday.

RONWEN WILLIAMS – 4

Williams is a fine goalkeeper but seems to go to pieces when he puts on a national team jersey. Will feel he should have saved the penalty and also spilled an easy catch that almost got Cape Verde in for a third. Did make one good save in the second period‚ but fair to say Bafana missed the presence of Itumeleng Khune. Improved in the second half.

RAMAHLWE MPHAHLELE – 7

One of the few who can hold his head up high‚ he did his defensive duties well and also put in a number of tantalising crosses from the full-back position.

ERIC MATHOHO – 3

Missed his clearance for the first goal‚ was skinned by Ryan Mendes putting Furman under pressure for the penalty and then received a red card for a petulant kick out at an opponent. Just about as poor a performance as we have seen from Mathoho‚ who was also sent off in his last game for Kaizer Chiefs for a clumsy tackle on Bradley Grobler.

THULANI HLATSHWAYO — 6

Made a few telling tackles and was also strong in the air. Marshalled the backline fairly well to catch Cape Verde offside a few times.

TEBOGO LANGERMAN – 5

Played the through-ball for Tokelo Rantie’s goal‚ but was also caught out of position a number of times and like Matotho missed a chance to clear the ball in the build-up to Cape Verde’s first goal. Troubled by Tiago Almeida. Not his finest hour.

DEAN FURMAN — 5

Furman’s clumsy challenge on Mendes gave away the penalty‚ but he also showed plenty of industry in midfield and kept running through the 90 minutes. Bit of a mixed bag.

BONGANI ZUNGU — 4

Zungu never quite got into the contest as the game seemed to drift by him a little. He can be a hugely influential performer but did not step up when needed. Was replaced by Kamohelo Mokotjo just passed the hour-mark.

KEAGAN DOLLY — 6

Tried lots of things and was one of the few players that found his passing range on the artificial surface. Had one long-range shot that the keeper spilled.

THEMBA ZWANE – 6

Battled to get into the game‚ he seemed to spend more time defending than throwing his talents into attack.

LEBOGANG MANYAMA – 4

Just never found his passing range in the game and gave the ball away far too easily. It might have been the surface‚ which made control difficult‚ but he was unusually ineffective. Replaced by Bradley Grobler on 54 minutes.

TOKELO RANTIE – 5

Took his goal expertly and never stopped running‚ but did not get the service he would have hoped for. He remains the player with the x-factor among the Bafana forwards and having improved his finishing‚ should always start. Was replaced by Percy Tau with 10 minutes remaining.

SUBSTITUTES

BRADLEY GROBLER – 5

Came on to add some muscle and showed a few neat touches‚ but never really had a clear sight of goal.

KAMOHELO MOKOTJO – 6

He is always neat and tidy on the ball and even on a difficult surface showed his fantastic technical ability. Had one shot from the edge of the box that flashed wide when he might have hit the target at least. Will surely start in Durban.

PERCY TAU – 6

Had two very good headed chances that he put wide‚ though to be fair he probably would prefer the ball to feat. Looked lively when he came on and tried to get involved as much as possible.

