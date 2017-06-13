Tue Jun 13 12:17:53 SAST 2017

Hard work pays off for War Child 2017-06-13 11:56:04.0 | Bongani Magasela | Consistency is beginning to pay dividends for Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu.

Maemu, 26, was given the task of heading a boxing programme by promoter Sandile Xaka, and the boxer reciprocated by winning the African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight belt via a stunning second round knockout of Prince Ndlovu in Randburg on Sunday.

A short right to the chin followed by an uppercut sent Ndlovu diving to the canvas.

Ndlovu rolled over but rose back to his feet.

Referee Simon Mokadi gave him the benefit of a doubt by allowing the fight to continue although the writing was on the wall.

Maemu waged forward and unleashed a deadly combination on his prey and a helpless Ndlovu found solace from Mokadi who intervened.

Maemu, who is trained in Linden by Alan Toweel Jnr, raised his knockout rate to nine in 12 wins against six losses. He has drawn two fights.

Ndlovu, whose corner was manned by Immanuel Mutavhatsindi, suffered his first knockout defeat in four losses against nine wins and four draws.

In the co-feature, Toweel's ambidextrous Jeff "911" Magagane looked improved and evolved with a clear-cut six round unanimous decision over Willis Baloyi.

Magagane maintained the lead from the opening bell, using a steady body attack, a good jab and slicker moves than he has ever displayed before.

Judges scored the one-sided fight 58-56 and 59-55 (twice).

Magagane had a big crowd eating from the palm of his hands at the venue he tasted defeat to Ayanda Nkosi in March.

