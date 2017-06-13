Tue Jun 13 12:17:51 SAST 2017

Fatigued Bafana soldier on 2017-06-13 11:48:52.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | Lebogang Manyama has admitted the hard fought victory over Nigeria that included travelling to Uyo via Lagos has taken a lot out of the Bafana Bafana players.

But he's confident the team will still give a strong performance in the international friendly against Zambia at Moruleng Stadium tonight (kickoff 7pm).

The harmony in the Bafana team following the appointment of coach Stuart Baxter excited Manyama, who came on as second half substitute in Bafana's 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

"It's very exciting for everybody after what we did at the weekend. It all started when we got together as a team. You could feel there was harmony, but it's important that we do not get ahead of ourselves," Manyama told the media at the Royal Marang Hotel in Phokeng yesterday.

"We have to respect each other. When you look at the players in the team, they're the best in the country. When you play Nigeria and then a friendly against Zambia, it's tricky because the game against Nigeria took a lot out of us physically and mentally.

"If you do well against Nigeria and don't do well against Zambia, then the work you've done means nothing. We need to respect Zambia the same way we respected Nigeria."

Baxter will give an opportunity to the likes of Lorenzo Gordinho, Abbubaker Mobara and Aubrey Ngoma.

"We are feeling the effects of both travelling and the game. We look at the Zambia game more in terms of development. We want to give games to the likes of Aubrey, Rivaldo [Coetzee], Lorenzo, Mobara. It's a look into the future of Bafana, together with the experience of players like Lebo. He [Manyama] is showing his experience is vital," said Baxter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.