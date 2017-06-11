Sun Jun 11 13:17:32 CAT 2017

Bafana in historic win over Nigeria 2017-06-11 12:44:24.0 | Marc Strydom | Stuart Baxter could not have gotten off to a better start than a resounding first-ever competitive victory for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria yesterday.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (c) of South Africa during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria. (Photo by Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images)

Nigeria's tormentor Tokelo Rantie put Bafana Bafana ahead in the 56th minute, Percy Tau making it 2-0 in the 80th, in the shock result of the opening round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It could have been more - the unfortunate Themba Zwane somehow struck the upright twice.

Baxter, on his return to coach Bafana, oversaw the end to the drought against the team South Africa could never beat.

Remarkably, he had also been in charge of SA's one previous friendly win against Nigeria, a 1-0 victory at Ellis Park in 2004.

Bafana are now in pole position to qualify for Cameroon 2019. Seychelles will be whipping boys in Group E, Libya perhaps a little more than that.

Baxter will dissect what he got right to achieve this frankly spectacular starting result.

Largely, this Nigeria, as the Bafana players had played up during the week, are new-look, inexperienced, lack the monstrous physicality of previous generations, and just do not look so invincible any more.

Bafana had softened them up under Baxter's predecessor Shakes Mashaba, and given themselves confidence against their Nemesis with two draws that eliminated the then defending champions from the 2015 Nations Cup - especially in the 2-2 away draw, in which Rantie's brace had given SA a once-unthinkable 2-0 lead.

The signs had been there that Bafana might end their drought.

Even then, in an away match it seemed almost unthinkable, especially for a team that had four days' training under their new coach, against a side that had a three-week camp in France that included two friendlies.

Bafana were patchy, but not appallingly so, clawing their way to a goalless break.

They improved markedly, killing the game in the second half. - TMG Digital

In another Group E match, Libya outclassed Seychelles 5-1 to begin their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a solid note at Tripoli Stadium on Friday.

