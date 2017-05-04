Thu May 04 11:25:51 CAT 2017

Benni optimistic U-20s will do well in World Cup 2017-05-04 10:56:17.0 | Sihle Ndebele | Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer Benni McCarthy has backed Amajita to excel at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea this month.

Amajita are drawn in Group D alongside Italy, Uruguay and Japan. The youth international spectacle starts on May 20 and ends on June 11.

McCarthy, who netted a record 31 goals for Bafana, is optimistic that Amajita will be a force at the youth international showpiece.

"I think Amajita have a great potential to shine. The current crop of players has shown good signs and determination in the past few months," said McCarthy, who spearheaded SA's attack at the youth tournament in Malaysia in 1997.

The Uefa Champions League winner with Portuguese giants FC Porto added that the functionality of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) will yield fruits for SA's junior side at the World Cup.

"When I was young, we didn't have the MDC, so now with the reserve league young players get an opportunity to play in front of cameras in full stadiums. They get a taste of big matches. They can use that experience at the World Cup," stated the ex-Orlando Pirates marksman.

Meanwhile, Amajita finished the first phase of their World Cup preparations in Holland on Tuesday and coach Thabo Senong is content.

"We are satisfied with what transpired as we achieved a lot during our short stay here in Holland," said Senong.

In their opening match, Amajita will take on the Asian champions, Japan, at the Suwon Stadium on May 21.

