Tue May 02 12:24:28 CAT 2017

Amajita forced to alter plans 2017-05-02 11:50:37.0 | Sowetan Reporter | The South African Under-20 team has had to slightly alter their World Cup preparations as they opened their three-match of their training camp in Europe against an unscheduled opponent.

Amajita were initially scheduled to face Feyenoord, Ajax Amsterdam and PEC Zwolle in practice matches but instead found themselves travelling to Germany where they lost 1-0 against VFL Bochum in a makeshift plan on Saturday.

Amajita have been based at the KNVB Campus in Zeist, Netherlands, but have now moved to Zwolle for the remaining two practice matches.

They will face Zwolle tonight (6pm). The South Africans are preparing for the Fifa U20 World Cup to be held in South Korea later this month.

Head coach Thabo Senong maintains that despite the setbacks, the trip has been worthwhile.

"These things happen but I am confident the objective will be achieved.

We will play three matches in the space of six days and that's the important part.

We came here to test our players and I believe that what we will get," said Senong.

