Unravelling jersey number mystery 2017-04-30 13:26:54.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | From demonstrating their religious beliefs to honouring family, some of Mzansi footballers tell why they prefer specific jersey numbers.

What's in a jersey number?

You may know that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune picked number 32, because out of thousands who attended trials for Chiefs' development side, he was the 32nd player to be selected. He was 12 when he got the nod.

Some players prefer popular numbers such as 10, 11 or 15, previously worn by legends such as Jomo Sono, Diego Maradona, the late Pule "Ace" Ntsoelengoe and Doctor Khumalo.

But for some players their reasons are more personal.

Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda (13)

"The 13 on my back is prophetic. It's a representation of God. There is only '1' God. And God is in the trinity meaning that He can be manifested in 'three' forms; God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. The '13' on the back of my jersey is a combination of God (1), God (2) & God (3) - a trinity."

SuperSport defender Morgan Gould (29)

"I use 29, because it is my first born Olwethu's birth date. Olwethu is turning 10 this year and I also have two other sons, so I might change the number again. I previously used 23 for my date of birth and 83 for my year of birth."

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala (14)

"I asked for number 16 when I got to Chiefs because I wore that number at my former club Free State Stars. But 16 was already taken and I was given number 14 and the number always reminds me of where it all started. Maybe it's a coincidence, but my first official game at my amateur club Phiri Arsenal we lost 14-1 to Mapetla Brazil, hence I say 14 reminds me of where it all started."

Cape Town City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro (45)

"My number is basically number 9 if you say 4 +5 = 9. I hear that's how my favourite striker Mario Balotelli decided on this number when he got to Manchester City, because number 9 was already taken. So, I chose 45 because my favourite striker Balotelli uses that number. He knows that he's the best and doesn't care who says what."

Celtic defender Tshepo Rikhotso (22)

"When I joined Celtic they wanted to give me number 2 or 3, but I chose 22 because my life changed at age 22 when I signed for the team. I also made my PSL debut at age 22."

Free State Stars midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi (50)

"I chose this number with the aim to make it famous."

Vitoria Guimaraes star Bongani Zungu (8)

"I always want to use number 12 because that is my late father's date of birth. But I've been given number 8 in Portugal because they say it was used by the club's best players in the past. I was humbled when they told me."

