Ngcobo is a complete player, an epitome of soccer's greats 2017-04-30 10:40:02.0 | unknown | Kaizer Chiefs Under-20 skipper Nkosingiphile Ngcobo concedes that following in the foot-steps of his childhood role-model Siphiwe Tshabalala will required more than just hard work.

Ngcobo, 18, has been at Naturena since the age of 13. He is tipped by many as the next big thing in SA football.

"He is a very talented boy. We recruited the boy when he was only 13 and we immediately played him in our Under-17 team.

"He started playing in the MDC [Multichoice Diski Challlenge] when he was 14. I am not surprised that he is playing the way he does,'' says Chiefs Under-20 mentor Arthur Zwane.

Ngcobo says of his idol: "I want to be like Tshabalala. He is an amazing player on and off the field. It would be great to achieve all the things he has accomplished.

"I will just keep on working hard and be disciplined just like him because I want to play in the first team.

"I know that talent alone is not enough, you have to put in extra effort," said the Grade 12 pupil from Orlando High School in Soweto.

The Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal-born youngster is a quick, creative and technical player. Ngcobo excels in an advanced play-making role as a winger on either flank, or as an attacking midfielder through the centre of the pitch.

He also functions as a second striker.

An elegant left-footed player, his main attributes are his vision, his control, movement, passing range and accurate crossing ability, which helps him to provide many assists for his teammates.

Ngcobo is part of the Amajita squad that travelled to Holland to prepare for the upcoming Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea next month.

