Sun Apr 30 14:54:07 SAST 2017

Coach Dan put on leave as Chippa sharpens axe 2017-04-30 13:34:24.0 | Marc Strydom | Dan Malesela is set to part ways with his club Chippa United, the coach's representative, Tim Sukazi said.

Malesela has been put on "special leave" by Chippa following a nine-match winless streak in the league, which Sukazi said was a formality while the settlement agreement is being worked out.

"The club gave him a letter asking him to take leave, which obviously is leading to the actual termination of his contract," Sukazi explained.

"We know, the club knows. The reason they did it that way was because we couldn't get into doing a settlement agreement and finalising the necessary paperwork.

"I was out on personal business, and club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was busy.

"So, while that is pending Dan has been put on leave and we expect to conclude the settlement agreement."

Malesela's assistant, Mbuyiselo Sambu, may take over as caretaker-coach.

Chippa began the season brightly, Malesela's attacking football earning much praise as they were unbeaten in their first six matches.

But Chippa have not won in the league since a 2-1 home victory against Baroka FC on February 7.

Mpengesi has shown some restraint, but Tuesday night's 3-2 home defeat against Maritzburg United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium appears to have been the final straw.

This, despite Chippa being through to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, where they face SuperSport United in Port Elizabeth on May 20.

"Chippa are doing well in the cup but there is more weight and significance for them staying in the league," Sukazi acknowledged.

"Dan is not disappointed, even at this outcome. He knows that the coach's job is a results-orientated one.

"So he accepts that lately the results were not forthcoming. But then he also strongly believes that they were not going to get relegated.

"But he accepts the club's decision." - TMG Digital

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.