Sun Apr 30 16:26:09 CAT 2017

Bafana can benefit from foreign legion 2017-04-30 15:28:20.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa | The majority of our Bafana Bafana players play locally and it is having a negative effect on us against other established teams in Africa.

This was said by Anele Ngcongca two years ago when he was still playing for French side Troyes. At the time, he was on loan from Belgian side, Genk, where he served for a decade.

Ngcongca, who has over 50 national team caps, has since returned home and is currently with Mamelodi Sundowns. Many have expressed similar concerns over the years and many still share his sentiments today.

Gone are the days when SA used to have a decent number of exports represented in the Bafana squad.

Bafana, for example, had 16 local players and only six overseas-based in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad. By the time SA made its first World Cup appearance in 1998, this had changed.

Of the 23 that were picked for the tournament in France, 14 were based overseas and nine came from the domestic league.

During the 2002 World Cup, Bafana's 23-man squad was made up of 16 overseas-based players and only seven from the PSL.

And most of those players in Europe were playing for decent clubs in competitive leagues like Bradley Carnell (Vfb Stuttgart, Germany), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United, England), Siyabonga Nomvethe (Udinese, Italy), Benni McCarthy (Porto, Portugal) and Lucas Radebe (Leeds United, England) to name just a few.

So much has changed since then and Bafana's 2015 Afcon squad comprised of 18 local players and only five from abroad.

To borrow from Ngcongca's words, SA's failure to send players overseas has had a negative impact on the senior national team, hence the failure to qualify for major tournaments.

Bafana, whose highest world ranking was 16th in August 1996, are today ranked 64th.

According to former Bafana and Charlton Athletic (England) striker Shaun Bartlett, there is a good sign that SA could again have a decent number of overseas-based players to aid the national team.

Bartlett, Bafana's second highest top scorer with 29 goals behind McCarthy who has 31, remains positive that things are looking up.

"The next generation seems to be more ambitious and want to play abroad. They are getting the opportunities and they are taking them," said Bartlett.

Some SA players seeing regular game time at their European clubs this season are Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente, Holland) and May Mahlangu (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania).

And what's more, there seems to be a lot more youngsters making progress at various European clubs.

"The more players we have overseas the better. If you are competing against better quality players abroad, that will also improve you as an individual," Bartlett added.

