Fri Apr 21 09:27:44 CAT 2017

Pitso backs SA sides for CAF semis 2017-04-21 08:56:18.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | Pitso Mosimane has backed SuperSport United and Platinum Stars to reach the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, after both clubs did well to qualify for the group stages.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is delighted that they will not be the only ones representing the country in the group stages of a CAF club competitions.

"I'm disappointed because we could have had four teams... There are no reasons for Platinum Stars and SuperSport United not to reach the semis of the Confederation. Look how SuperSport brushed aside the Liberian team [Barrack Young Controllers]," said Mosimane.

"It's the mindset. If you want it, you can do it. Wits should have beaten Smouha. I see SuperSport and Dikwena going through. Plus there's a lot of money now."

Sundowns moved close to the top of the league table with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Hlompho Kekana got the goal for Downs in the final five minutes.

With two matches in hand, fourth-placed Sundowns are just two points behind leaders Cape Town City and their run of three straight victories looks set to spur them on to defend their title.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.