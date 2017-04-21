Fri Apr 21 09:27:42 SAST 2017

Baxter ignores history with Chiefs 2017-04-21 08:59:21.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter will not make the mistake of going to FNB Stadium tomorrow trying to prove a point against his former club, Kaizer Chiefs.

He has put the time he spent at Amakhosi behind him and he'd like the former Chiefs players currently in the SuperSport squad to do the same.

Besides, Baxter's got more to worry about with SuperSport's poor run of form lately.

"The fact that we got some former Chiefs players playing for SuperSport for me is totally irrelevant. They are not playing for Chiefs and that's part of the game," said Baxter.

"They are professionals. When we play Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, they should have equally as much to prove. The truth is they have nothing to prove. I don't think most of them left under a cloud."

Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela knows he's under pressure to deliver at least a cup or league title, but he'd welcome winning both.

"Nedbank Cup and Absa Premiership are available, so we have to fight for both. But we have to focus on the next one against SuperSport," he said.

