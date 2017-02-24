Fri Feb 24 08:56:34 SAST 2017

Matsatsantsa make fun of Maritzburg 2017-02-24 07:45:21.0 | Tiyani wa ka Mabasa at Lucas Moripe Stadium | SuperSport United reaffirmed their position as title contenders with a 4-1 hammering of Maritzburg United in their Absa Premiership clash last night.

Matsatsantsa head coach Stuart Baxter spoke of "resilience" ahead of this fixture and the home side demonstrated that they have what it takes when they recovered from going a goal down early in the game.

By their standards, SuperSport had a poor first half, they missed chances and conceded after just 15 minutes when a wonderful Kurt Lentjies strike beat Reyaad Pieterse hands down.

The Tshwane side could have levelled matters two minutes later, but Jeremy Brockie's strike crashed off the crossbar and Thabo Mnyamane's follow-up shot went into the side netting.

Baxter's men had no such trouble in the second half.

They made amends for their poor showing in the first stanza with a glut of goals.

Winger Mandla Masango was on the scoresheet six minutes after the restart.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Kingston Nkhatha combined well to set up Masango, who scored from close range.

Barely two minutes later, Letsholonyane was in the mix again when he initiated another well-worked out move in midfield to find Nkhatha, who in turn, delivered a neat cross for Masango to double SuperSport's lead with a brace.

Nkhatha then added his name to the scoresheet with a stunning bicycle kick in the 59th minute to put the hosts 3-1 up.

Striker Jeremy Brockie put the final nail in Maritzburg's coffin when he made it four.

This deflated coach Roger De Sa's men as the flurry of goals meant the game was over as a contest despite Maritzburg's positive start.

The win sees SuperSport move to third on the Absa Premiership standings, behind Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs.

