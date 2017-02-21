Tue Feb 21 14:13:11 CAT 2017

Khoza impressed by his staying power 2017-02-21 13:59:49.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | With no coaching experience on the African continent, new Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret will have a big job to prove that the Buccaneers have made the right decision to hire him.

Despite the fact that Jonevret last won a trophy in 2005, Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza says he was attracted by the coach's ability to stay long periods at clubs he's worked for.

Jonevret, who comes with a Uefa pro-licence, won the league and cup double with Swedish giants Djurgardens IF in 2005 when he was named coach of the year. He has not won anything since and has no other known trophy achievements.

He parted ways with Norwegian club Viking FK in December, so there were no issues of contracts standing in the way of his appointment.

"His staying power in teams," said Khoza when he was asked what attracted him to little-known Jonevret. "That's what has been our challenge. We hope that with the Swedish temperament which he has shown at his previous clubs, he will stay here and educates us.

"Maybe it's useful if we don't get coaches who are preachers, but get those who are teachers. We need somebody who is going to stabilise and assist the players with their confidence and performance. Coaching is like an arranged marriage, you just hope for the best."

Khoza acknowledged that it won't be easy for the Swede because he did not have a pre-season run.

"We will do everything to assist him because we are not scientists who can tell what's going to happen.

"It's not going to be easy, especially with the fixtures lying ahead, but reality says we must be normal people because sometimes we expect things that we ourselves cannot achieve. He has to know the players and the technical team. Three years is a reasonable term."

Jonevret has coached former Bafana Bafana players Siyabonga Nomvethe and Lance Davids.

