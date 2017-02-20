Mon Feb 20 12:25:00 SAST 2017

Swede Kjell Jonevret appointed new Orlando Pirates coach on a three year deal 2017-02-20 11:51:13.0 | Mninawa Ntloko | Orlando Pirates have finally ended their search for a new coach with the appointment of Swede Kjell Jonevret on a three year contract on Monday morning.

The Swede will be assisted by Mamelodi Sundowns legend Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi as Bradley Carnell‚ who was assistant to Muhsin Ertugral and caretaker coach Augusto Palacios‚ has requested that he be allowed to leave to pursue a career in Europe.

But the new man is unlikely to be on the bench when Pirates host Polokwane City in a tough home league match on Saturday afternoon as he can only resume his duties after he’s received his work permit.

Pirates have not had a permanent head coach since the combustible Ertugral faced the television cameras in November and stunned viewers when he said he would offer his letter of resignation the next day.

A magical SuperSport United had just wiped the floor with a hapless Pirates in a 6-1 humiliation at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on November 1 and Ertugral decided it was better to quit than continue.

He sent his letter of resignation at 3am the following day and Palacios took over as caretaker coach.

But Palacios has had a tumultuous stay at the helm that was marred by violent disruptions at Loftus Stadium 10 days ago following a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Sundowns.

The violence forced Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza’s hand and he had to speedily appoint a new coach to avoid further action from irate supporters. — TMG Digital

