Sun Feb 05 14:02:46 CAT 2017

Platinum Stars score big with Ng'ambi 2017-02-05 13:29:39.0 | Tshepang Mailwane | Money, it's often said, makes the world go round. Well, Robert Ng'ambi's world is a little different.

Picture credit: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

If Ng'ambi was after money, then he would have probably left Platinum Stars to join one of South Africa's big clubs. He's been linked with Orlando Pirates previously, but the Malawian has chosen to remain loyal to Dikwena.

In fact, if everything goes according to plan, Ng'ambi would like to finish his career with the North West outfit. At 30, the attacking midfielder still has a lot to offer.

"You never know what happens, but I would love to do that [retire at Stars]. I have given everything I can to the team and they have given me all the support I needed as a player. I can see myself finishing my career here," said Ng'ambi, who is Dikwena's joint top scorer with four goals this season.

"Football keeps me at Platinum Stars, nothing else. I am a player who wants to play football all the time, so if I get that chance

"I grab it because there are many players out there who are looking for a job. They want to play football, but they can't get that chance. So I am honoured to be at Platinum Stars. They have given me a chance to play football."

This should be music to the ears of anyone involved with Dikwena. If their best player commits himself to being loyal to the team, then they can look forward to having someone who plays a big role on the pitch for many more years.

As 13th placed Dikwena begin the second half of what's been a difficult campaign, pressure will be added when they start playing in the CAF Confederation Cup next weekend.

They'd love to do well in the competition, but are likely to put more of their focus on the league to ensure they do not get entangled in the relegation battle.

"As a player you feel the pressure in every game because you want to win and perform. We know it will be back-to-back games, but we have to be strong and mentally prepared because we have to win the games we play. We have to climb the ladder and do well in the Confed Cup."

Stars face Orlando Pirates at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday.