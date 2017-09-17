Sun Sep 17 12:32:31 SAST 2017

Becoming Mrs Jones: Minnie Dlamini’s fairytale wedding (Photos) 2017-09-17 11:49:47.0 | Sunday World | Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones officially cemented their status as Mzansi’s golden couple after they tied the knot on Saturday.

The couple had an equally lavish and star-studded traditional wedding in July.

The fairytale white wedding was witnessed by some of their A-list family and friends at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, Cape Town.

While the duo were undoubtedly the centre of attention, Mzansi A-listers such as Jessica Nkosi, Thando Thabethe, Somizi Mhlongo, Euphonik, Jimmy Tau, Unathi Msengana and Anele Mdoda were in attendance.

Stunning shots of the bride looking breathtaking in a corseted embroidered ball gown, with a dramatic train, on her big day have emerged. Dlamini wore her hair up in a chignon.

The wedding will air on TV in a three-part bridal special on Vuzu Amp.

Minnie Dlamini's star-studded traditional wedding (Photos)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.