Becoming Mrs Jones: Minnie Dlamini’s fairytale wedding (Photos)
Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones officially cemented their status as Mzansi’s golden couple after they tied the knot on Saturday.
The couple had an equally lavish and star-studded traditional wedding in July.
The fairytale white wedding was witnessed by some of their A-list family and friends at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, Cape Town.
While the duo were undoubtedly the centre of attention, Mzansi A-listers such as Jessica Nkosi, Thando Thabethe, Somizi Mhlongo, Euphonik, Jimmy Tau, Unathi Msengana and Anele Mdoda were in attendance.
Stunning shots of the bride looking breathtaking in a corseted embroidered ball gown, with a dramatic train, on her big day have emerged. Dlamini wore her hair up in a chignon.
The wedding will air on TV in a three-part bridal special on Vuzu Amp.