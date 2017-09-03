Sun Sep 03 13:29:26 SAST 2017

ANCYL Treasurer and Mabala Noise founder Reggie Nkabinde weds childhood sweetheart (Photos) 2017-09-03 11:52:49.0 | Sunday World | African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Treasurer and Mabala Noise founder Reggie Nkabinde kicked off spring with a bang this weekend in Durban.

Nkabinde got married to childhood sweetheart Beauty Matela is a lavish star-studded and bling affair fit for a king.

The groom donned an embroidered kurtas, while the bride looked beautiful in a strapless white gown made by Zarth Designs.

Big names such as Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, Tbo Touch and wife Nande Molefe, Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, Isibaya actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose and songbird Leanne Dlamini were in attendance.

