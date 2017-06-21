Wed Jun 21 15:48:26 SAST 2017

The SABC can never decide my fate - Robert Marawa 2017-06-21 14:48:55.0 | Tshisalive | Ahead of an apparent meeting between himself and SABC bosses on Wednesday‚ sports personality Robert Marawa is adamant that the broadcaster will not determine his fate.

Robert Marawa. Picture credit: Tshepo Kekana.

Responding to one fan’s well wishes‚ Robert said that he was not the issue and would not allow the broadcaster to determine his fate.

Robert has not appeared on his Metro FM radio show since late last week after his producer was allegedly suspended by the station’s bosses. He told TshisaLIVE that he would “remove” himself from the show until the matter was resolved.

“We work as a team and I have made a decision that I won’t just let my producer take the blame for a team decision. It would not be right for me to continue as if there is no unfair process currently taking place‚” he said.

A Sunday World report claimed that the station was also unhappy with Robert’s behaviour and would meet with Robert on Wednesday to discuss this.

Robert said he could not comment on the claims.

“I wouldn’t know or comment on things that have not been said to my face. I also don’t know what “behaviour” they are referring to because I go to the SABC‚ do my job then go home. I also don’t have time for hearsay‚” he told TshisaLIVE.

